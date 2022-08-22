Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team

WASHINGTON D.C. - JANUARY 06: Sportscaster Tim Brando with Fox Sports looks on during a college basketball game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Marquette Golden Eagles at the Verizon Center on January 6, 2015 in Washington D.C. The Hoyas won 65-59. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season.

He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).

“Texas A&M is without question overrated. I just think A&M is sucking all the joy out of who is really is third," Brando said in an interview.

He also called the Aggies "mediocre" last season outside of their game against the Alabama Crimson Tide, which they won 41-38.

This is a big year for the Aggies after they finished 8-4 last season (4-4 in SEC play). They also just secured the top overall recruiting class heading into this year.

They're set to start the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston. Their first SEC game won't take place until Sept. 24 against the Arkansas Razorbacks.