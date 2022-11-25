Tim Howard Reveals His Prediction For USA-England Game

COUVA, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO - OCTOBER 09: Tim Howard of the United States mens national soccer team during their training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium on October 9, 2017 in Couva, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images) Ashley Allen/Getty Images

The U.S. men's national team is just hours away from taking on England in the World Cup in a game that the Americans are heavy underdogs for.

For USMNT legend Tim Howard, this game is more about survival than trying to shock the world. In his recent Q&A with TheSpun, Howard explained that England has too much depth and predicted that they would beat the United States.

"England has the capability to score six goals against Iran. They have players that come off the bench that are goal-hungry. It’s never ending with this England team. They’re very good. I think you have to be very cagey and humble and make sure the scoreline stays down and give yourself an opportunity going into the Iran game to give yourself a chance to go through."

But Howard made it clear that even with a loss to England, the USMNT will find a way through with a win over Iran on Tuesday.

"My predictions for the final two US games are I think we lose to England and beat Iran and I think they go through to the second round (on tiebreakers)."

In 11 games against England, the USMNT has two wins, eight losses and one draw with nine goals for versus 39 goals against.

However, they are undefeated against England in the FIFA World Cup. A USMNT of amateur players shocked England with a win in the 1950 World Cup, while Tim Howard and Landon Donovan led the USMNT to a 1-1 draw against England in 2010.

Sadly, no result for the United States will see them through to the knockout today. But no result can knock them out either.

The USMNT plays England at 2 p.m. ET on FOX.