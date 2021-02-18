Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer pursuing a career in professional baseball.

The 33-year-old quarterback turned outfielder announced on Wednesday night his decision to retire from the sport.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow announced. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

Tebow batted .223/.299/.338 in three professional seasons. He reached the Triple-A level in 2019 and was a non-roster invitee to the major league camp this spring.

What’s next for the former Florida Gators star? Perhaps a reunion with his college football coach. That’s a popular joke being made on Twitter on Wednesday night, anyway.

Meyer is now with the Jaguars and he’s in need of a quarterback moving forward. Of course, that quarterback is going to be Trevor Lawrence, not Tim Tebow.

But maybe we’ll see Tebow joining the Jaguars in a coaching capacity if that’s a field he’s interested in joining.