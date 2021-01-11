Tim Tebow Believes Ohio State Has The Advantage In 1 Area

The Ohio State defense has a tall task ahead of them tonight as they take on the elite Alabama offensive unit.

With a stacked squad, including three Heisman Trophy contenders (Devonta Smith: 1st, Mac Jones: 3rd, Najee Harris, 5th), it may seem like the Crimson Tide have the edge at every level.

But, former Heisman quarterback and current SEC Network analyst Tim Tebow believes the Buckeyes have one advantage to help them stop the red-hot Bama offense. Tebow expects the defense line to put up a stout effort in tonight’s national title game.

“I think defensive line is a key in this game for Ohio State,” Tebow said on ‘SEC This Morning.’ “I think if there was one area that I might give the nod to Ohio State over Alabama, it would be in the defensive line. I think these guys aren’t super hyped. They’re not necessarily the best defensive line of all time, but they’re disruptive, and they make plays, and they were great in the semifinals against Clemson. I think to be in this game in the fourth quarter, they also have to be great.”

The connection between quarterback Mac Jones and WR Devonta Smith has been devastating all season. If the Ohio State D-line can cause some havoc in the pocket, Tebow believes the Buckeyes can disrupt that connection.

“Because Mac Jones, he’s a great quarterback with one of the best seasons in history,” Tebow said, “but he’s not necessarily that athletic and he doesn’t necessarily like getting off of his spot. So if this defensive line, I’m not saying they’ve got to get sacks, I’m not even saying they’ve got to get pressures, but if they can move him off of his spot, and shut down a little bit of that timing, that Mac has with DeVonta [Smith], maybe Jaylen Waddle, I think that will be key in this game. So can the defensive line be disruptive enough to throw off Alabama’s timing? If so, I think it’s one of the biggest keys in this game.”

Obviously, this is easier said than done.

The Crimson Tide offense has been unstoppable all year, scoring an average of 48.17 points per game en route to a perfect 12-0 record.

No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 3 Ohio State and its stout defensive line tonight at 8:00 p.m. E.T.