Tim Tebow Has Blunt Comment About Florida Under Dan Mullen

Former Florida Gators star quarterback Tim Tebow is famous for the passion and heart he poured onto the field every game. So with that in mind, watching his old collegiate program this year has no doubt been tough for 2007 Heisman Trophy winner.

During an appearance with SEC Nation on Saturday, Tebow questioned the team’s passion under head coach Dan Mullen.

Despite an abundance of talent and a solid start to the year, the Gators have seemingly given up on their 2021 season.

“You’ve seen the last two weeks a Florida team show up and honestly not play with a lot of heart,” Tebow said, per 247 Sports. “I think it’s probably the most disappointing thing. Some of those losses could’ve gone both ways, especially early on in the season. That’s still a very talented team. I was talking to some of the top coaches in the SEC and they were saying that’s something that a lot of people don’t get. They’re one of the most-talented teams.

“But when they show up and don’t play with heart, don’t show character and don’t play with leadership … they don’t have a good why … you can lose to anybody, like they almost lost to Samford.”

After starting the year at 4-2, including a tightly-contested loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Mullen’s Florida squad then dropped three games in a row. The Gators’ season really hit rock bottom when they suffered a 40-17 blowout loss to the struggling South Carolina Gamecocks.

This past weekend, Florida’s struggles continued against an FCS opponent. Facing off against the Samford Bulldogs, the Gators gave up 42 points in the first half and trailed going into the break. They ultimately won the game 70-52, but even this victory felt like a loss in the eyes of many college football fans.

Later this afternoon, Dan Mullen and his floundering team will look to get back on track with a win over the Missouri Tigers.