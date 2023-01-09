Tim Tebow Earned A Major Accolade On Monday

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters attend the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "Run The Race" at the Egyptian Theatre on February 11, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow got honored in a big way on Monday afternoon.

Tebow, who played his college football at Florida, has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

He's the 10th Florida player to be enshrined.

Some people forget that he's one of the best quarterbacks in college football history. He was a Gator from 2006-09 and compiled 9,285 yards through the air along with 88 touchdowns and only 16 interceptions.

He helped lead the Gators to two BCS National Championships (2007, 2009) and was named the MVP following the title game in 2009.

Tebow also won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 and also won the Maxwell Award in 2007 and 2008.

As a starter, Tebow won 48 of 55 games and also led the Gators to a bowl game in all four seasons he was there.

Sure, Tebow didn't have the greatest NFL career but he was a legend when he was at Florida. That's all that matters.