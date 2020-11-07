Tim Tebow Reveals His Advice For Florida Against Georgia Today

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow knows a thing or two about beating the Georgia Bulldogs, considering he did it in three out of his four tries during his time with the Gators. Saturday morning, he offered some advice to his alma mater on how to get the job done.

Tebow, who clearly picked up on a few things watching Georgia’s game against Alabama earlier this year, thinks that Florida needs to take some shots on big plays to take down the Bulldogs. He thinks that Florida will have trouble moving the ball methodically down the field against Georgia because its defense is simply too good.

Tebow did a spot on SportsCenter on Saturday morning. Via 247 Sports:

“What they (have to do) is they have to be aggressive, they have to take advantage of hitting big plays down the field,” Tebow said. “Georgia’s defense is way too good to go 10, 12, 14 plays and think you’re going to capitalize with touchdowns. What Alabama did is they get a first down, then they take a shot. They had four plays of 30 plus yards, two of them went for touchdowns. Besides the Alabama game, Georgia’s only given up two. Florida has to be aggressive and take shots because this defense is just too good. Especially without Richard LeCounte, maybe the best safety in college football, who got into an accident this week and will not be playing in this game. They have to take advantage of a new freshman safety who’s playing in his place.”

As Tebow notes, Georgia will be short one of its best defensive backs. Richard LeCounte was involved in a car accident last Saturday night but thankfully did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Simply put, this is a huge game for both teams. The winner will be in the driver’s seat in the SEC East and could factor into the College Football Playoff race. The loser will face an uphill battle.

Georgia enters the game with a 4-1 mark that features only a loss to Alabama. Florida is 3-1, with its loss coming against Texas A&M. The Gators missed a game earlier this season against LSU due to a COVID-19 outbreak. They’ll make that up in December.

Florida vs. Georgia will kick off at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.