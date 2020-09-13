Tim Tebow Gets Destroyed In New Book About John Elway

A new book about John Elway takes a number of shots at Tim Tebow, according to some excerpts acquired by The Daily Mail.

Tebow, 33, played for the Denver Broncos in 2010-11. He was a first-round pick coming out of Florida and eventually took over the starting job in Denver, winning a playoff game. However, Elway was not a fan of Tebow and his passing deficiencies.

The former Florida Gators star lasted just two seasons in Denver, before moving on to the Jets, where he spent the 2012 season. Tebow’s NFL career came to an end after practice squad stints in New England and Philadelphia.

Jason Cole’s new book, Elway: A Relentless Life, gives us a glimpse into that 2011 season in Denver. Tebow gets trashed pretty hard in the process.

The book alleges that Tebow charged $50,000 to speak at churches. He was reportedly asked by Elway’s wife to speak at a charity event, but Tebow’s brother said it would cost $50,000. The Elways reportedly declined.

One Broncos staffer allegedly called Tebow: “The most self-centered humble guy I’ve ever met.”

As far as the on-field play goes, Tebow was lost, according to the book.

“As one teammate put it bluntly that season: ‘He has no idea what’s going on out there. If the first read doesn’t work, he’s just making it up.’”

Tebow has since gone on to pursue a career in minor league baseball. He also serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

You can pre-order Jason Cole’s book here.

[SDS]