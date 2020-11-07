Tim Tebow Names The Heisman Trophy Frontrunner Right Now

It’s been a weird college football season, but hopefully we can get through it, and hopefully we’ll get to award the Heisman Trophy to the country’s best player. Tim Tebow, who has won one before himself, has some thoughts about who the frontrunner is right now.

Tebow, speaking on First Take, said he thinks that Alabama’s Mac Jones is probably in the driver’s seat. He noted that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was right there too.

Of course, Lawrence didn’t play last week and won’t play Saturday night against Notre Dame due to COVID-19. So he’s going to have two less chances that Jones to prove his case.

Tebow also noted how Jones differs from former Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s what Tebow had to say, via 247 Sports:

“I think he’s right up there,” Tebow said of Lawrence. “I probably have him at 1b right now, right behind Mac Jones. I think if you look at what Mac Jones has done, I think he has the best deep ball in the country and I think he probably has a superior deep ball to even Tua. I think Tua was a more pure passer, but Mac has been unbelievable, lights out down the field and he’s got some receivers that can go get it as well. I think Trevor is right there. I think if he comes back and he’s able to win the ACC championship and beat Notre Dame again, I think he could make a push at it. But I’d probably have him at 1b, right behind Mac Jones.”

Of course, there are other players who could win – the Big Ten is only two weeks into its season and the Pac-12 kicks off this weekend. But it’s hard to see how Jones, Lawrence and maybe Ohio State’s Justin Fields aren’t the players most likely to win.

Alabama doesn’t play this week – it takes on LSU next Saturday. The Crimson Tide will be 6-0 heading into the contest.