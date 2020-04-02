Video: Tim Tebow’s Insane Quarantine Workout Is Going Viral

Unsurprisingly, Tim Tebow is managing to keep himself in ridiculous shape while holed up during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebow, 32, has always been in crazy shape. You don’t win a Heisman Trophy, play in the NFL and become a minor league baseball player if you’re not.

The New York Mets prospect showed off his quarantine workout on Instagram earlier today.

“Just wanted to share this workout,” Tebow wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I know so many of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push/pull could still be valuable. One of my next goals is to share a workout you guys can do at home.”

Tebow, who played in the NFL from 2010-15, has been in the New York Mets’ minor league system since the fall of 2016. The minor league season – along with the MLB year – is currently suspended.

The Mets’ prospect has been spending time with his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and new dogs.

Happy working out at home, everyone.