Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"

Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022.

In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday.

Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted arm in the SEC.”

"I think he's grown, I think he's learned, I think he's adapted," Tebow said. "He has some really good coaches. They're gonna teach him some more fundamentals."

Rattler originally joined the Oklahoma Sooners program as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 class. But after losing his starting job to Caleb Williams in Norman last season, he entered the NCAA transfer portal and ended up landing in Columbia earlier this year.

Rattler's reputation took a hit this past season, getting booed in his home stadium as he dealt with some major struggles with consistency. While turnover struggles have been an issue, the young QB still has some undeniable talent.

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks will look to unleash that talent this coming season.

South Carolina will kickoff its 2022 season with a matchup against Georgia State at 7:30 p.m. ET.