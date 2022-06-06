Tim Tebow On Hall Of Fame Ballot: College World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Former NFL quaterback Tim Tebow looks on during warm ups prior to the CFP National Championship between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

One of the most celebrated college football stars in the history of the sport, former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow finds himself on the 2023 CFB Hall of Fame ballot.

Tebow enjoyed a standout three years as the starter for Urban Meyer's Gators; becoming the first ever sophomore to win the Heisman, setting multiple SEC records and taking part in two national title winning teams.

The college world reacted to Tebow's appearance on the ballot Monday.

"Eric Weddle, Luke Kuechly, LaMichael James, Tim Tebow, Derrick Johnson among the first time nominees on the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame ballot," noted Bruce Feldman. "LOTS of heavyweight names in the mix: Reggie Bush, Ray Lewis, Kellen Moore, Julius Peppers, Bryant McKinnie, Eric Berry.."

"[Tim Tebow], Alex Smith and Haloti Ngata among the first time additions to the 2023 CFB Hall of Fame ballot," tweeted Bryan Fischer.

"Tim Tebow will soon add a spot in the College Football Hall of Fame to his singular resumé," said the Orlando Sentinel's Edgar Thompson. "Gators legend & SE record-holder a first-ballot candidate for Class of 2023."

"[Tim Tebow] joins Reggie Bush in headlining the CFB Hall of Fame ballot and we are all now 472 years old," tweeted Matt Brown.

Few players in history captured the sports world like Tim Tebow did at Florida. Hard to imagine he won't be a first-ballot selection for voters.