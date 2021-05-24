Tim Tebow Receives Special Invitation From Fellow Tight Ends

Tim Tebow hasn’t been an NFL tight end for very long, but the former college football star is already being welcomed into the position fraternity by his colleagues.

Shortly after signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the former NFL quarterback received a special message on Twitter.

A group of NFL tight ends have been hosting “Tight End University” this offseason. The camp, run by George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen, reportedly takes place in Nashville.

Tebow appears to have received an invite.

👀👀 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 20, 2021

CBS Sports had some details on the camp:

If he accepts the invitation, Tebow won’t be the only first-year NFL tight end that will be part of camp. Fellow former Florida Gator Kyle Pitts — who last month became the highest-selected tight end in NFL history when the Falcons made him the No. 4 overall pick — is also expected to take part. While it won’t guarantee him a spot on the Jaguars’ 53-man roster, working with some of the NFL’s best tight ends can only help Tebow’s cause. The experience will surely help him overcome some of the obstacles that some of the best tight ends in league history believe will stand in Tebow’s way as he looks to master a new position.

Tebow understands he has a lot of work ahead of him. Getting to work out with some of the league’s best tight ends could be a good start.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said in a statement after signing “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.”