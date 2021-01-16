Tim Tebow Sends Message To Urban Meyer After Landing Jaguars Job

Over the past week, Urban Meyer has been showered with congratulations for his newly-assumed role as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But, a heartfelt message from Tim Tebow yesterday stood out more than most.

Tebow took to Twitter to express support for his former coach and long-time friend on Friday.

“Congrats @CoachUrbanMeyer! Excited to see your next journey (I’ve got a spare room you can share with the Tebow Pack if you need it in the meantime),” Tebow wrote. “But in all honesty, excited for this city and the Jags fans, they got a good one! Praying for you coach.”

Congrats @CoachUrbanMeyer! Excited to see your next journey (I’ve got a spare room you can share with the Tebow Pack if you need it in the meantime 😂). But in all honesty, excited for this city and the Jags fans, they got a good one! Praying for you coach pic.twitter.com/S1dPvRCoO4 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) January 15, 2021

As a Jacksonville native, Tebow must be ecstatic to see Meyer make his return down south.

During their four years together at the University of Florida, Meyer and Tebow led the program to two national championship victories (2006, 2008). The pair executed a brilliant offensive scheme that saw Tebow record 88 passing and 57 rushing touchdowns through his illustrious college career.

With all of their success as a duo, many people have speculated about Tebow possibly joining Meyer on the Jaguars coaching staff in 2021.

The former Gators quarterback has denied these rumors, claiming to keep the focus on his professional baseball career.

“For me, I’m super excited about spring training,” Tebow said, per TMZ Sports. “So, that’s where my focus kind of swirls right now. …I believe he’ll do a great job.”

While it won’t be on the sideline, it’s clear that Tim Tebow will always have his coach’s back.