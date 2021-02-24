Tim Tebow Says 1 Quality Will Make Urban Meyer Successful In The NFL

Urban Meyer has coached dozens of players that went on to play in the National Football League. Few of them – if any – are closer to the three-time national title-winning head coach than Tim Tebow.

The former Florida Gators standout was one of the best players in college football history under Meyer in Gainesville. He won two national championships and a Heisman Trophy during his time with the Florida program.

Tebow, who recently retired from baseball, joined Adam Schefter’s podcast this week. The former college football star was asked about Meyer and his transition to the NFL, where he’s coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow believes one quality more than any will make Meyer a success at the professional level.

“Urban, in my opinion, his best quality is he’s a leader of men. He’s a believer of men, he makes them believe in themselves and believe that they can accomplish something special. I think that’s going to carry, I think that’s going to translate,” Tebow told Schefter.

“I think Urban will do an incredible job at rallying and motivating and getting everyone on one page.”

Meyer is one of the most-successful college football head coaches of all-time. He’s yet to coach at the professional level, though, so it’s anyone’s guess as to whether he’ll be successful.

The former Ohio State head coach has already had one hiccup, as he hired former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle. That hire lasted for less than a full day, as Doyle – who was accused of harassment and racial mistreatment by former Iowa players – resigned from his position following heavy criticism.

Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville could ultimately come down to how good Trevor Lawrence is. The Jaguars are expected to select the former Clemson Tigers star at No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL Draft.