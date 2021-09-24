Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe 2021 College Football Season

College football received a bad wrap in recent years for the league’s lack of parity. Every season, it feels like the same few teams (ei. Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State) are selected for the College Football Playoff.

But so far throughout the 2021 season, it seems as though things may be headed in another direction.

Through three weeks this year, several teams have emerged as potential title contenders — much to the delight of fans and analysts like Tim Tebow.

With an increased level of parity in 2021, the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback claims there are 12-14 teams who have a “legitimate shot” at making it to the CFP.

“I think it’s the parity,” Tebow said in a recent interview with 247Sports. “I think the last five, six years you’ve kind of had Alabama, Clemson, some years Ohio State. These top four or five teams where it’s like, OK, the Playoff is going to be one of those teams might not get in. I don’t think that’s the case this year. I think you’re looking at — instead of being five or six teams having a chance, you’re genuinely having a list of 12 to 14 teams that have a legit shot of getting into the playoff. And I pay zero attention to the AP poll and the rankings when they come out because half the time that’s just for hype and they’re big names, so they started here. But when I really watch the film on them, I see these teams have the opportunity to be able to make a push.”

No. 11 Florida narrowly fell to No. 1 Alabama this past weekend (proving they have what it takes to play at an elite level), No. 13 Ole Miss has looked dominant in a 3-0 start, No. 6 Penn State has multiple wins over ranked opponents, No. 3 Oregon has a massive win over the perennial CFP Buckeyes and No. 16 Arkansas has a chance to prove they’re legit with an upset win over No. 7 Texas A&M this weekend.

Tebow mentioned each of these programs as potential CFP teams.

“You look at Florida at No. 11 and you watch that game (vs. Alabama), they have a chance to get in. You have Ole Miss, and no one is giving them a shot. Can Oregon make a run at this thing? Can Penn State with two big wins, can they continue to improve? So I love that more teams have a shot to get into this thing. I think it’s better for college football, I love it, I stories like Arkansas, you know those guys can make a push. Can they upset A&M? I love all of that. So I think that parity is really good and exciting for college football.”