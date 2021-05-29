Old Story About Tim Tebow’s Weight Lifting Is Going Viral

An old story about Tim Tebow‘s insane drive and motivation is going viral on social media as he attempts an NFL comeback in Jacksonville.

Tebow, who’s attempting to be a tight end for the Jaguars, showed up to OTAs looking pretty jacked earlier this week.

The former college football star quarterback has always been pretty jacked. It turns out that the legendary Florida Gators player has always been into lifting.

An old story from Tebow’s book is going viral on social media.

Every time I see a photo of Tim Tebow looking insanely jacked, I always think back to this story from his book in 2012. Absolutely wild. pic.twitter.com/A3dhPvS23o — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 28, 2021

That is pretty insane. How many 14 year olds can do 315 reps of a 50-pound bar? The answer might be zero.

Of course, not everyone is buying the story.

“Believe that if you want to Joe,” one NFL veteran tweeted. “I need to see the film!”

“There’s no way that story is true. lol,” Stephen Holder added.

There appears to be a witness that can confirm it, though.

“I was there to witness it! 100% factual,” Jacob Davidson tweeted.

I was there to witness it! 100% factual. — Jacob Davidson (@JacobDavidson_) May 28, 2021

True or not, there are few people who doubt Tebow’s work ethic. Many, though, doubt his ability to play tight end at the NFL level.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer summed up what he’s seen from Tebow so far.

“I wouldn’t say weird. Awkward, maybe, the first practice, but it’s one of 90 trying to make the team,” Meyer said, via Pro Football Talk. “He has improved, it’s all new for him. Tyler Bowen is doing a good job with our tight ends as a whole. [James] O’Shaughnessy and [Ben] Ellefson in particular, if you watch a video last year and watch practice now, it’s night and day. Those guys have really improved and the position is trending upward. They’re doing a nice job.”