Timberwolves Release Statement On Anthony Edwards Controversy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on October 14, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 107-101. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is in some hot water after he made some homophobic comment in an Instagram video.

Edwards put a video on his story where he zoomed in on a few people and assumed their sexual orientation based on how they were dressed. He used the word "queer" to describe them before deleting the video.

He then deleted the video and posted an apology on his Twitter page.

On Monday, it was the Timberwolves' turn to release a statement.

“We are disappointed in the language and actions Anthony Edwards displayed on social media. The Timberwolves are committed to being an inclusive and welcoming organization for all and apologize for the offense this has caused to so many," Timberwolves President Tim Connelly tweeted.

It's unclear if Edwards will face discipline from the team or from the league for these comments.

Edwards averaged 21 points and four rebounds per game this past season.