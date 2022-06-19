Tino Martinez Reacts To The Yankees' Crazy Start This Year

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

With their 4-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays yesterday, the New York Yankees got their ninth win in a row and rose to 49-16 on the season. For one Yankees legend, this strong start bodes well for an historic finish.

Speaking to the New York Post, former Yankees first baseman Tino Martinez said that this team reminded him of the iconic 1998 Yankees that went on to win the World Series. He said that this team - much like the '98 team - keeps playing to win no matter how far ahead in the playoff race they get

“They look like they’re on a mission,’’ Martinez said. “We had the same mindset that year. It didn’t matter if we were up 20 games or whatever in July. We wanted to go up 30. We knew we had to keep pushing and not just cruise to the end of the regular season.”

The 1998 Yankees won a franchise record 114 games before going on a tear in the postseason. They lost only twice in the playoffs en route to sweeping the Padres for their second World Series title in three years.

Right now, the 2022 Yankees are on pace for over 120 regular season wins.

The New York Yankees are currently nine games ahead of the Houston Astros for the top seed in the American League.

They're 12 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East crown and nearly 16 games up in the playoff race.

Suffice it to say, the Yankees have a strong cushion heading into playoff season.

But if the Yankees want to do something historic, it doesn't look like anything can stop them.