Titans Announce Concerning Injury Report For Sunday’s Game

A Tennessee Titans helmet sitting on the field.CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 22: A player rests on a Tennessee Titans helmet before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans will be without some key players in Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.

In addition to wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring), A.J. Brown (hamstring) and punter Brett Kern (groin), head coach Mike Vrabel has now ruled out linebacker Bud Dupree (knee).

Rookie cornerback Caleb Farley also won’t dress.

Dupree signed with the Titans in free agency prior to the 2021 season after six solid years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His absence will certainly be felt this weekend, especially on a defensive unit that lost outside linebackers Derick Roberson and Rashad Weaver to the IR earlier this week.

Including Dupree’s knee injury, the Titans took several injury blows during this past weekend’s win over the Indianapolis Colts. Starting the week of practice on Wednesday, Tennessee had a whopping 12 players listed on the injury report — half of whom did not participate at all.

On a positive note, after not participating on Wednesday, starting offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (toe) has returned to full participation.

Sunday’s game will kickoff in New York at 1 p.m. ET.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.