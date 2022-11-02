Titans Announce Encouraging News On Ryan Tannehill

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 03: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Ryan Tannehill #17 and Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans in action against the at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans were without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for their Week 8 win over the Houston Texans. But things are leaning towards Tannehill coming back for Week 9.

Per ESPN Titans insider Turron Davenport, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has said that Tannehill is expected to practice this week. Vrabel said that the team will work with Tannehill throughout the week to determine where he stands heading into Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 7. He's been supremely efficient with the ball this season, completing 65-percent of his passes for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns with only three interceptions.

More importantly, Tannehill is 4-2 as a starter and has the Titans well-positioned to win yet another AFC South if they keep up their current pace.

In Ryan Tannehill's absence this past week, the Tennessee Titans turned to rookie quarterback Malik Willis. While Willis didn't cost the Titans their game against the Texans, he didn't exactly play much of a role in their victory.

Willis went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and an interception in the game, adding another 12 yards on the ground while taking three sacks.

Derrick Henry did the dirty work, rushing for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the 17-10 win.

If the Titans want to be real contenders, they need the passing game to be as efficient as the running game. And it looks like they'll get that with Tannehill coming back.