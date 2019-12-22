Titans Announce Game Decision On RB Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has been one of the most-productive running backs in the NFL this season, but the Tennessee Titans star has been dealing with an injury at the end of the year.

Tennessee remains in playoff contention at 8-6. The Titans are set to play the Saints today before taking on the Texans in Week 17.

The Titans will be without Henry today, though.

Tennessee has officially announced that Henry is INACTIVE for today’s game against New Orleans.

No RB Derrick Henry today for the @Titans. He’s inactive vs @Saints. DL Jeffery Simmons also inactive today for #Titans — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 22, 2019

Henry has been dealing with a hamstring injury. The former Alabama star was limited in practice all week.

The Titans running back is the NFL’s second-leading rusher at 1,329 yards, trailing just Cleveland’s Nick Chubb (1,408) for the league lead.

Henry will not be adding to his total today, though.

The Titans and the Saints are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be on FOX.