Titans Announce New Decision On Rookie Wide Receiver Treylon Burks
The Tennessee Titans offense is expected to get a nice boost after Wednesday's Treylon Burks news.
Per the team, the rookie wideout has been designated to return to practice after a stint on the injured reserve.
Burks was selected 18th overall this past year's after an 1,100-yard, 11-touchdown junior season at Arkansas. In four games and two starts, the 22-year-old recorded 10 catches for 129 yards before going down with a foot/toe injury in Oct. 2's game against the Colts.
Burks pulled in three balls for 55 yards in his rookie debut, which ranks second in franchise history for Titans' first-year pass-catchers in Week 1.
Standing 6-foot-3 and a solid 225-pounds, Tennessee brought Burks in to supplement the loss of A.J. Brown; maintaining a physical presence on the outside that can make plays after the catch.
Burks' return opens a 21-day window for the Titans to re-activate him.