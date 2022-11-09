Titans Announce New Decision On Rookie Wide Receiver Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans at the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Buccaneers 13-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans offense is expected to get a nice boost after Wednesday's Treylon Burks news.

Per the team, the rookie wideout has been designated to return to practice after a stint on the injured reserve.

Burks was selected 18th overall this past year's after an 1,100-yard, 11-touchdown junior season at Arkansas. In four games and two starts, the 22-year-old recorded 10 catches for 129 yards before going down with a foot/toe injury in Oct. 2's game against the Colts.

Burks pulled in three balls for 55 yards in his rookie debut, which ranks second in franchise history for Titans' first-year pass-catchers in Week 1.

Standing 6-foot-3 and a solid 225-pounds, Tennessee brought Burks in to supplement the loss of A.J. Brown; maintaining a physical presence on the outside that can make plays after the catch.

Burks' return opens a 21-day window for the Titans to re-activate him.