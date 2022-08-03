Titans Announce They've Signed 2 New Players Wednesday

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Titans made two additions to the team's roster during training camp.

According to a report from Titans reporter Jim Wyatt, the team added defensive back Terrell Bonds and offensive lineman Willie Wright.

In corresponding moves, the team also released defensive back Chris Williamson and placed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer on injured reserve.

Here's the news from Wyatt.

Bonds continued an impressive trend of former USFL players getting tryouts with NFL teams. He spent a season with the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL before signing with the Titans.

After his career at Tennessee State, he joined the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football. He eventually signed a deal and played for the Baltimore Ravens for a few games.

Wright is an undrafted player out of Tulsa, who signed with the Cleveland Browns after the 2019 NFL draft. He went on to have short stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears.