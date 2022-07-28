Titans Announce They've Signed Veteran Wide Receiver

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran wide receiver Terry Godwin — waiving WR Juwan Green in response to the move.

Godwin, a former Georgia football standout, is entering his fourth NFL season. He was selected by the Carolina Panthers with a seventh-round pick (No. 237 overall) in 2019 but was waived before roster cuts.

He spent his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad before finally making his regular-season debut in 2020. Through three game appearances, he logged three catches for 32 yards.

Godwin spent the 2021 season on the Jags' injured reserve and was released back in May.

The Titans are in dire need of wide receiver depth following the departures of A.J. Brown and Julio Jones this offseason. The team did pick up former Rams wideout Robert Woods and Arkansas draft pick Treylon Burks, but the rest of the depth chart is fairly thin.

Godwin will battle for a reserve wide receiver spot as training camp and preseason progress.