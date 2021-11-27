Titans Announce Tough Decision On WR A.J. Brown

The Tennessee Titans will be without star wide receiver A.J. Brown for an extended period of time.

On Saturday, the team placed Brown on the injured reserve — meaning he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks. The second-year wideout had already been ruled out for tomorrow’s matchup against the New England Patriots earlier this week.

The #Titans have placed AJ Brown on Injured Reserve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2021

During last week’s upset loss to the Houston Texans, Brown suffered a chest injury that forced him out of the contest. While initial X-Rays came back negative for any fractures to the ribcage, it appears the upper body injury is still significant enough to land him on the IR.

In making a move to the IR, Brown now joins wide receivers Julio Jones (hamstring) and Marcus Johnson (hamstring). With a bye week in Week 13, he will be eligible to return to the field for a Week 16 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Missing a game with a hamstring injury earlier this year, Brown still leads the team in receiving with 615 yards and three touchdowns through 10 games.

With Brown, Jones and Johnson all out, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rodgers and Dez Fitzpatrick will see increased reps at the WR position.

The Titans will kickoff against the Patriots tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.