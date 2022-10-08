Titans Announce Unfortunate Decision On Rookie Wide Receiver Treylon Burks

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Treylon Burks #16 of the Tennessee Titans at the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Buccaneers 13-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

We've seen the last of Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, at least for the next four weeks.

The Titans have announced they are placing Treylon Burks on the injured reserve this Saturday afternoon.

That means Burks, the rookie out of Arkansas, will miss at least the next four weeks.

Burks is dealing with turf toe. It's an aggravating injury and one that generally takes a few weeks to recover from.

"The #Titans placed rookie WR Treylon Burks (turf toe) on injured reserve. He's out at least 4 games," said Tom Pelissero.

The Titans make it official:

"Also, the Titans have placed receiver Treylon Burks on Injured Reserve following his injury in the Colts game last weekend," the team announced.

This season, Treylon Burks has caught 10 passes for 129 yards.

The Titans, meanwhile, are 2-2 on the season. They will try and win their third game of the 2022 campaign this Sunday vs. the Commanders of Washington.