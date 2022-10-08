Titans Announce Unfortunate Decision On Rookie Wide Receiver Treylon Burks
We've seen the last of Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks, at least for the next four weeks.
The Titans have announced they are placing Treylon Burks on the injured reserve this Saturday afternoon.
That means Burks, the rookie out of Arkansas, will miss at least the next four weeks.
Burks is dealing with turf toe. It's an aggravating injury and one that generally takes a few weeks to recover from.
The Titans make it official:
This season, Treylon Burks has caught 10 passes for 129 yards.
The Titans, meanwhile, are 2-2 on the season. They will try and win their third game of the 2022 campaign this Sunday vs. the Commanders of Washington.