Titans Announce Unfortunate Decision On Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are set to hand the keys to rookie Malik Willis for the first time after this weekend's Ryan Tannehill news.

According to NFL media's Tom Pelissero, Tannehill missed Saturday's walkthrough as he continues to fight through an illness, while also nursing an ankle sprain.

Adding that Willis has taken all of the first-team reps in practice this week before the Titans officially ruled him out.

Tennessee selected Willis out of Liberty in the third round of this year's draft after many predicted he could be the first QB off the board.

He showed flashes of that kind of potential in the preseason, but not enough that the team was ready to go forward with him just yet.

Now he'll make his NFL debut against the division rival Texans, as the Titans look to retain the top spot in the AFC South.