Titans Are Elevating Josh Gordon: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Embattled wide receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly getting the chance to suit up for Monday night's game vs. the Bills.

Per agent Zac Hiller via the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, "The Titans are elevating WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad for tonight’s game."

Adding a quote from Hiller, “Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been."

The NFL world reacted to Gordon's return on social media.

"Acknowledging they need more. Now let’s see the WR snap counts," said Paul Kuharsky.

"This is the time," tweeted Russell Clay.

"That's all I been saying," a Titans fan replied.

Gordon last played in 2021 as a member of the Chiefs where he appeared in 12 games and made seven starts.