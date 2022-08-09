Titans Are Reportedly Signing Former Jets Veteran

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly bringing in some secondary help.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing Adrian Colbert to a one-year deal.

Colbert has spent time with five NFL teams since making his debut in 2017. He started his career with the San Francisco 49ers and made 21 appearances in two seasons before he was released.

In those two seasons, Colbert had 58 total tackles (49 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and six passes defended.

He then played for the Miami Dolphins in 2019, the New York Giants in 2020, and the New York Jets in 2021. Colbert appeared in four games for the Jets and finished with 16 total tackles (10 solo).

For his career, he's appeared in 37 games and has 109 total tackles (84 solo), two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight passes defended.