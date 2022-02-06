Titans GM Sends Clear Message About Ryan Tannehill

Three Ryan Tannehill interceptions helped bury the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes in the divisional round. It wasn’t a good day for Tannehill, but Tennessee’s general manager came to the QB’s defense in a recent interview.

“A micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player,” Robinson told the Tennessean.

Had a 35-minute sit down interview with #Titans GM Jon Robinson this week. Talked about what he looks for in potential draftees, his free agency strategy, Ryan Tannehill (of course) and explains why he's supportive of Todd Downing/offensive coaching staff: https://t.co/BGF8hs12jA — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) February 6, 2022

“Ryan’s a pro,” the Titans GM continued. “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

Robinson did not, however, that turnovers were a problem for Tannehill down the stretch. But they aren’t big enough of an issue for the team to look elsewhere at quarterback.

Recently, the Titans have been linked to rumors citing them as possible Aaron Rodgers suitors. But that may be farfetched.

Titans will not pursue Aaron Rodgers to replace Ryan Tannehill, per @TDavenport_NFL pic.twitter.com/gtiGZM85iw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 5, 2022

The Titans owe Ryan Tannehill a guaranteed salary of $29 million next season. And if they were to try to move him, his cap hit would likely be a major roadblock if they attempt to find an immediate replacement.

Tannehill helped lead Tennessee to a 12-5 record this year, mostly without Derrick Henry. The veteran signal-caller finished the season throwing for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.