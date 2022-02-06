The Spun

Titans GM Sends Clear Message About Ryan Tannehill

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pass in the NFL Playoffs win over the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans passes during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Three Ryan Tannehill interceptions helped bury the Titans’ Super Bowl hopes in the divisional round. It wasn’t a good day for Tannehill, but Tennessee’s general manager came to the QB’s defense in a recent interview.

“A micro-evaluation over one game is not fair to any player,” Robinson told the Tennessean.

“Ryan’s a pro,” the Titans GM continued. “He knows how much he means to us. Traded for that guy. Gave him an opportunity to start. New contract. I think it’s pretty apparent where he stands with us. He’s our quarterback. I don’t know how many more times I gotta say it.”

Robinson did not, however, that turnovers were a problem for Tannehill down the stretch. But they aren’t big enough of an issue for the team to look elsewhere at quarterback.

Recently, the Titans have been linked to rumors citing them as possible Aaron Rodgers suitors. But that may be farfetched.

The Titans owe Ryan Tannehill a guaranteed salary of $29 million next season. And if they were to try to move him, his cap hit would likely be a major roadblock if they attempt to find an immediate replacement.

Tannehill helped lead Tennessee to a 12-5 record this year, mostly without Derrick Henry. The veteran signal-caller finished the season throwing for 3,734 yards and 21 touchdowns to 14 interceptions.

