Titans GM Sounds Off On Analytics: NFL World Reacts

Tennesee Titans general manager Jon Robinson isn't a fan of analytics

Robinson isn't making his roster decisions based on data. He's making them by watching film and by watching them in person.

"90% of the decisions we make is we put the film on and we watch the guy play football," Robinson said on The GM Journey show. "You're hiring the guy to play football, not look at a bunch of numbers and all that."

This is obviously the old-school way of doing this and the NFL world noticed that right away.

"I don’t get the anti-analytics stance the #Titans have taken on. It’s not something to depend on, for sure. However, it’s another color to add to reveal the overall picture," one fan tweeted.

"We are gonna look back on this quote in a few years given that this context saw them trade away AJ Brown to replace him with Treylon Burks after saying “we replace him if he isn’t as good” and a lot of analytics people didn’t like that trade at all! I’m good for film+analytics," another fan tweeted.

The Titans will look to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the last seven years while Robinson is the GM. Despite Robinson not liking the data, he's still gotten good results from his team.