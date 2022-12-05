Titans Have Signed Player Released By The Cowboys

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have added some more size to their defense.

Defensive lineman Tarell Basham has signed with the Titans, per his agent Kenny Zuckerman. This comes just a week after he was waived by the Dallas Cowboys.

Basham played in two games for the Cowboys this season after playing in all 17 games for them last season. In those two games, he recorded no tackles.

In 2021, he racked up 39 total tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one and fumble recovery.

Before his time with the Cowboys, he spent three seasons with the New York Jets (2018-20) and one season with the Indianapolis Colts (2017). For his career, he's appeared in 74 games and has compiled 123 tackles (69 solo), 11 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and seven passes defended.

The Titans are currently 7-5 after losing by 25 (35-10) to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. They'll try and get back in the win column on Dec. 11 when they return home to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.