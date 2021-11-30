Titans Linebacker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Tennessee Titans injuries continue to pile up. On Tuesday, the team announced that linebacker Monty Rice has been placed on the injured reserve.

Titans Place LB Monty Rice on Injured Reserve Details 📰 » https://t.co/V4oR4PeR7i — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 30, 2021

Rice left Sunday’s game against the Patriots with an ankle injury after just 19 snaps.

The Titans selected Rice in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. With all of the injuries to Tennessee’s defensive unit, he’s seen his role grow quite a bit. Especially with Rashaan Evans and David Long Jr. sidelined.

Rice has started four of the last five games for the AFC South-leading Titans. In 10 games, the 22-year-old LB has tallied 36 tackles with a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Another day, another bit of inj. news:

—#Titans place rookie LB Monty Rice (ankle) on IR, meaning he has to miss at least next 3 games.

–He becomes 4th of team's 8 rookies on IR, joining Caleb Farley, Rashad Weaver and Racey McMath.

–Also, Titans waive WR Austin Mack from PS. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 30, 2021

Also on Tuesday, the team announced it waived wide receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad.

Tennessee has a much-needed bye week before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans are currently on a two-game skid after winning six straight dating back to October 10.