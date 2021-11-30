The Spun

Titans Linebacker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field.NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 16: A helmet rests on the ground at the Tennessee Titans rookie camp on May 16, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans injuries continue to pile up. On Tuesday, the team announced that linebacker Monty Rice has been placed on the injured reserve.

Rice left Sunday’s game against the Patriots with an ankle injury after just 19 snaps.

The Titans selected Rice in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia. With all of the injuries to Tennessee’s defensive unit, he’s seen his role grow quite a bit. Especially with Rashaan Evans and David Long Jr. sidelined.

Rice has started four of the last five games for the AFC South-leading Titans. In 10 games, the 22-year-old LB has tallied 36 tackles with a quarterback hit and a pass defensed.

Also on Tuesday, the team announced it waived wide receiver Austin Mack from the practice squad.

Tennessee has a much-needed bye week before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. The Titans are currently on a two-game skid after winning six straight dating back to October 10.

