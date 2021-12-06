A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news.

The #Titans have opened the practice window for WR Julio Jones, who was on IR with a hamstring. They designated him for return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021

Jones was placed on the IR back on November 13 with the hamstring injury. Before that, Jones had already missed three games of his debut season with Tennessee. In his last game, the Titans star wideout nabbed just four balls for 35 yards.

The #Titans are bringing Julio Jones back from IR!!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/RwWF69TtgH — PFF TEN Titans (@PFF_Titans) December 6, 2021

The seven-time Pro Bowler hasn’t exactly put up the Julio Jones-like production we’ve become accustomed to this year. In 6 appearances for the Titans, Jones has just one 100-yard receiving game. That came all way back in Week 2 when the all-decade receiver had six catches for 128 yards.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Jones has yet to find the endzone in 2021.

There’s no guarantee that Julio will ready to go for Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Jaguars. The Titans have 21 days to activate Jones to the 53-man active roster.