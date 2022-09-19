Titans Make Monday Night Decision On Josh Gordon

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 23: New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI on Sept. 23, 2018. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans made a low-risk signing by adding former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season. But with a big game against the Buffalo Bills tonight, the Titans have decided that they need reinforcements.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans are elevating Gordon to their active roster for tonight's game against the Bills. Per his agent Zac Hiller, Gordon is excited for the opportunity.

“Josh just needs opportunities to prove that he’s still the incredible player and talent he’s always been,” Hiller said.

Gordon played 12 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, making five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown in that span.

Interestingly enough, this will be the earliest that Josh Gordon will appear in an NFL game in a season since 2019. He didn't join the Chiefs until several weeks into last season.

Gordon didn't play at all in 2020. This will be only his 13th NFL game in the last three years.

Suspensions and injuries have played a major role in keeping Gordon off the field for more than half of all games since he entered the league in 2012. In 10 years, Gordon has played just 75 games, starting 63.

The Titans will be the fifth team that Gordon has played a game for. Will he make an impact on Monday Night Football tonight?