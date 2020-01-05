The Titans Had A Message For Tom Brady Following Saturday’s Win

The Tennessee Titans had a not-so-subtle message for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following Saturday night’s upset win in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tennessee stunned New England, 20-13, to advance to the Divisional Round next weekend.

Prior to the game, Brady released a hype video on his social media pages. The video featured Brady and the Patriots as lions.

Following the game, the Titans appeared to be glad to be “hyenas.”

“They wanted hyenas, they got hyenas!” …Titans players and coach Mike Vrabel yelling as they enter the locker room, referencing Tom Brady’s pregame hype video. “We want more,” Derrick Henry yelling as the last one in. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 5, 2020

Brady and the Patriots, meanwhile, are going home.

It’s too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

The Titans have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens.