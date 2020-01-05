The Titans Had A Message For Tom Brady Following Saturday’s Win

The Spun

Tom Brady walks off the field in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Tennessee Titans had a not-so-subtle message for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady following Saturday night’s upset win in the AFC Wild Card round.

Tennessee stunned New England, 20-13, to advance to the Divisional Round next weekend.

Prior to the game, Brady released a hype video on his social media pages. The video featured Brady and the Patriots as lions.

Following the game, the Titans appeared to be glad to be “hyenas.”

Brady and the Patriots, meanwhile, are going home.

The Titans have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round, where they will face the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens.


