Titans, Raiders Reportedly Agree To Minor NFL Trade

The Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly agreed to a preseason trade.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Raiders have sent a conditional late-round draft pick to Tennessee in exchange for second-year safety Tyree Gillespie.

The Raiders selected Gillespie with a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft. Through 11 game appearances in his rookie season, the former Missouri star logged just eight total tackles.

Gillespie will join the Titans safety depth chart as a reserve option behind starters Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker, and backups Theo Jackson, A.J. Moore, Adrian Colbert and Joshua Kalu.

Through four collegiate seasons with Missouri from 2017-20, Gillespie logged 146 tackles, 12 passes defended and six tackles for loss.

Gillespie will get his first shot to prove himself as a member of the Titans in a preseason matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this coming Saturday.