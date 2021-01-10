The Spun

Watch: Fans Are Furious With No-Call In Titans vs. Ravens

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown against Baltimore.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Wide receiver A.J. Brown #11 of the Tennessee Titans huddles with his team prior to their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have an early lead against the Baltimore Ravens in this afternoon’s AFC Wild Card game.

Tennessee got on the scoreboard when Ryan Tannehill and A.J. Brown connected on a touchdown pass in the end zone.

The Titans now lead the Ravens, 7-0, midway through the first quarter. However, many fans are arguing that the touchdown should not have counted.

Many believe Brown committed blatant offensive pass interference on the touchdown reception. Here’s the play:

“The bar has been set for OPI today. It’s not being called,” Geoff Schwartz wrote.

“Lol I mean if that’s not OPI just take it out of the rule book,” Jon Ledyard wrote, adding: “Shockingly, Titans and Steelers fans hate the take.”

“A.J. Brown is ridiculous but that was some serious OPI,” Patrik Walker wrote.

It certainly looked like pass interference by Brown. The Titans wide receiver clearly extended his arm to get some separation from the defender. However, nothing was called.

The Titans have an early lead over the Ravens, leading 7-0 toward the end of the first quarter.

The game is airing on ABC.


