Titans Release Former Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Pick

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

It's tough being an NFL player with so much opposition and so many new competitors for your job every. But for one former Steelers draft pick, the road to NFL stardom just got a little tougher.

On Monday, the Tennessee Titans released offensive tackle Derwin Gray. The decision comes less than six months after the Titans signed Gray to a reserve/future contract.

Gray was the 219th overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived before the start of the 2019 season but was signed to the practice squad.

Gray did not play at all as a rookie and signed a reserve/future contract in Pittsburgh after the season. 2020 was when he finally started getting snaps in an NFL game.

In 2020, Gray saw action in five games but just 36 total snaps between offense and special teams.

Derwin Gray would finish the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars but saw no action in the final few weeks of the season.

In the 2021 offseason, Gray was signed off waivers by the Titans before the season. He went on to spend the season on and off the team's practice squad, never seeing any action in the 2021 season though.

There aren't going to be many more opportunities for Derwin Gray to get NFL contracts. He's already 27 and has only a handful of games to show for it.

Will any team sign Derwin Gray before training camp?