Titans Released Former Ohio State Star On Tuesday

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

As teams locked in their cuts ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the Tennessee Titans let go of a former Ohio State standout on the defensive line.

Per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, "Former Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett among the five players waived by the Tennessee Titans as they cut down from 90 players to 85."

Garrett was joined by former Volunteers receiver Josh Malone, running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive back Deante Burton, and O-lineman Carson Green.

The Titans signed Garrett as an undrafted free agent in May following a four-year career with the Buckeyes.

In 53 games with 14 starts, the 6-2, 300-pound DT tallied 62 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 7.5 sacks a pick-six and two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown.

He'll hit the waiver wire with the chance to get picked up by another team before the regular season kicks off.