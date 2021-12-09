Titans Have Reportedly Claimed A Notable Linebacker

The Tennessee Titans have made a notable move on the defensive side of the ball.

Following his release from the Houston Texans yesterday, the team has picked up veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham off waivers, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Titans claimed former Texans’ LB Zach Cunningham on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2021

Cunningham was released by the Texans franchise on Wednesday for disciplinary reasons. The fifth-year defender, who led the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020, was benched for this past Sunday’s shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts after missing a scheduled COVID-19 test. This was 27 year old’s second disciplinary penalty in 2021, benched for the first quarter of Week 2 after “recurring lateness issues” as well.

Head coach David Culley said the decision was made because Cunningham failed to meet the team’s “standard.”

With a multitude of injuries at the inside linebacker position, the Titans emerged as a top landing spot for Cunningham soon after his release. ILB David Long has missed the last three games with a nagging injury and rookie linebacker Monty Rice was recently placed on IR.

Current Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel was also the Texans’ defensive coordinator when Cunningham was drafted with a second-round pick in 2017.

Through 10 games and seven starts with the Texans this year, Cunningham logged 67 tackles (four for loss), three passes defended and a forced fumble.

He should have an immediate impact on the Titans’ defensive unit.