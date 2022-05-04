Titans Reportedly Explored 2 Blockbuster Quarterback Trades

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill made headlines for what he said about rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

The veteran made it clear he did not think it was his job to mentor Willis. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him," Tannehill said. "But if he learns from me along the way, that's a great thing."

Perhaps Tannehill is weary of his job being taken. He might have good reason to think that too. According to a comment from ESPN's Adam Schefter on NFL Live earlier this week, the Titans were interested in two major quarterback trades.

"They were dipping their toes in on Aaron Rodgers earlier in the offseason before he re-signed in Green Bay," he said. "They checked in on Deshaun Watson and found out that he wouldn't be traded within the division."

Tannehill likely knows the Titans were interested in potential trades that would see him on a new team. He clearly knows Tennessee doesn't see him as the true future of the franchise and possibly just drafted his replacement.

How long will Tannehill hold down the starting job?