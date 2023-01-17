Titans Reportedly Have 3 Finalists For General Manager

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The search for Jon Robinson's replacement is reportedly down to three.

Per the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, "the Titans are wrapping up their first round of GM interviews and transitioning to the next. Among those who scored second interviews, according to sources: their interim GM Ryan Cowden, the 49ers' Ran Carthon and the Bears' Ian Cunningham."

Carthon and Cunningham also reportedly interviewed with the Cardinals, who ultimately chose to go with former Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort on Monday.

Tennessee surprised many by firing Robinson midseason, something that you don't often see in the NFL.

It isn't known at this time when that second round of interviews will begin, but with the draft just three months away the Titans will more than likely try to lock up a GM in the very near future.

Tennessee hold the 11th pick in the 2023 draft.