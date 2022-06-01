Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Tight End

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have made a couple of moves on Wednesday afternoon.

They waived former New England Patriots tight end Ryan Izzo and signed former Atlanta Falcons receiver Juwan Green.

Izzo spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Patriots and had 100+ receiving yards in each one. For his career, he has 313 yards and one touchdown off 19 receptions.

Green has yet to make his playing debut in the NFL and played his college football at UAlbany. He played for two seasons (2018, 2019) and set a program record in 2019 with 83 catches for 1,386 yards, and 17 touchdowns.

Perhaps Green can play his way onto the Titans' 53-man roster if he does well in practice throughout minicamp and training camp.

As for Izzo, it remains to be seen when another team signs him.