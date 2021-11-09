The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel against the Ravens.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first quarter of their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee.

He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones, and Reynolds has not been targeted much this season.

Reynolds had just 10 receptions for 90 yards during his tenure with the Titans. His best game came on Oct. 3 against the New York Jets, with Jones and A.J. Brown out with injuries, when he finished with six receptions for 59 yards.

Before signing with Tennessee, Reynolds played with the L.A. Rams for the first four years of his career. He was always seen as WR2 or WR3 and had his best season in 2020.

He finished with 618 yards and two touchdowns on 52 receptions that year. If Reynolds is not claimed on waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.

That said, he’s only going to be making $500K the rest of the season so teams that are in need of a depth receiver should be all over this one.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.