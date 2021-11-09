Titans Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tennessee Titans have officially released veteran wide receiver Josh Reynolds.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo was first with the news that Reynolds asked for and then was granted his release from Tennessee.

He originally signed with the Titans in the offseason, but that was before they traded for Julio Jones, and Reynolds has not been targeted much this season.

WR Josh Reynolds asked for, and was granted, his release from the #Titans today, source says. He signed as a free agent this offseason before they traded for Julio Jones. Reynolds, 26, heads to waivers, where claiming teams will owe him only $500k the rest of the way. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 9, 2021

Reynolds had just 10 receptions for 90 yards during his tenure with the Titans. His best game came on Oct. 3 against the New York Jets, with Jones and A.J. Brown out with injuries, when he finished with six receptions for 59 yards.

Before signing with Tennessee, Reynolds played with the L.A. Rams for the first four years of his career. He was always seen as WR2 or WR3 and had his best season in 2020.

He finished with 618 yards and two touchdowns on 52 receptions that year. If Reynolds is not claimed on waivers, he will be free to sign with any team.

That said, he’s only going to be making $500K the rest of the season so teams that are in need of a depth receiver should be all over this one.