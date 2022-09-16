Titans Reportedly Sign Former First-Round Pick

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have signed former first-round pick Takk McKinley to their practice squad.

This move provides depth on a Titans defensive-line depth chart that's been riddled with injury issues.

McKinley was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 26th overall pick in the 2017 draft — despite undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum and shoulder fracture after the Draft Combine. He logged 17.5 sacks, 79 tackles and two forced fumbles with the Falcons before publicly requesting a trade away from the franchise in 2020.

The former UCLA star was waived four games into the 2020 season. He was picked up by the Bengals and 49ers, but failed physicals with both teams. He spent time on the Raiders' injured reserve before finally landing on the Cleveland Browns' active roster in 2021.

McKinley logged 2.5 sacks, 18 tackles and one forced fumble through 11 games this past season.

Titans defensive linemen Da'Shawn Hand, Ola Adeniyi, Monty Rice, Harold Landry III and Chance Campbell all have injury designations.

Tennessee will face off against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.