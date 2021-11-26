The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback

DeShone Kizer throwing the ball for the Green Bay PackersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: DeShone Kizer #9 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the first quarter against the Houston Texans during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 08, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly added a quarterback to their practice squad.

Per Jim Wyatt of the Titans official website, Tennessee has signed DeShone Kizer. The team also placed tight end, Austin Fort, on the practice squad/COVID list.

Kizer joins quarterback Kevin Hogan on the practice squad as more insurance behind starter Ryan Tannehill.

This is the second time Kizer has been on the practice squad in Tennessee. He signed there in Week 12 of last year and was with the team until August of this year before he was waived.

Kizer was originally drafted in 2017 by the Cleveland Browns and started almost the entire season. In 15 games, he threw for 2,894 yards with 11 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Cleveland saw enough after that year that it knew Kizer was not the quarterback of the future. He ended up being traded to the Green Bay Packers.

He played three games for the Packers and threw for 187 total yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s likely Kizer won’t see time on the field this season unless there are a lot of injuries.

Tennessee will look to get to 9-3 overall against New England on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

