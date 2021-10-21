Titans Reportedly Trying Out 2 New Wide Receivers

Heading into the 2021 season, the Tennessee Titans were expected to boast one of the most talented offensive units in the league. But so far, injuries to several skill position players — most notably on the wide receiver corps — have held the team back from reaching those expectations.

To combat this, the Titans are reportedly set to work out of few skill-position free agents — including two wideout options.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Tennessee will try out wide receivers Pharoh Cooper, Brandon Powell and running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The #Titans, who have dealt with skill position injuries, are trying out WR Pharoh Cooper, RB Dontrell Hilliard, and WR Brandon Powell, per the wire. Also, DT Eli Ankou visiting the #Texans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 21, 2021

Following his preseason release from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cooper, a former All-Pro return specialist, has yet to suit up for any NFL action in 2021. The Titans’ current kick returner, Chester Rodgers, is questionable to play in Week 7 with a groin injury — opening up a unique opportunity for the former fourth-round pick.

Like Cooper, Powell also hasn’t stepped foot onto an NFL field since 2020. The fourth-year undrafted free-agent signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills earlier this year but was released before the start of the season. He then spent just over a month on the Miami Dolphins’ practice squad before getting dropped in mid October.

Jeremy McNichols, the backup running back behind Derrick Henry, is also questionable to play this weekend with an ankle injury. Hilliard, yet another player who hasn’t played since 2020, could be coming in as a pairing alongside third-string rookie Mekhi Sargent.

After returning from a hamstring injury in Week 5, wide receiver A.J. Brown is on the injury report yet again in Week 7. This time questionable with an illness, the second-year wideout logged another DNP on Thursday. Julio Jones also returned from injury in Week 5, but is questionable yet again with the same hamstring issue (though he participated in a limited practice on Thursday).

Looking to match the high-powered offense and exploit the league-worst defense of the Chiefs, the Titans will face off against Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.