Titans Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Quarterback
The Tennessee Titans reportedly brought in veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert for a workout on Friday.
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the former Green Bay Packers fan-favorite threw the ball well during his workout in Nashville.
The Titans currently have veteran backup Logan Woodside and third-round rookie Malik Willis on their quarterback depth chart. Woodside has thrown for zero touchdowns and three interceptions through the team's first two preseason contests, potentially opening the door for a new QB option.
After spending the 2021 season as a third-string option behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, Benkert was released by the Packers earlier this offseason. He's been a free agent ever since.
Benkert worked out with the Texans earlier this month on August 2.