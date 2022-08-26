Titans Reportedly Worked Out Veteran Quarterback

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans reportedly brought in veteran quarterback Kurt Benkert for a workout on Friday.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the former Green Bay Packers fan-favorite threw the ball well during his workout in Nashville.

The Titans currently have veteran backup Logan Woodside and third-round rookie Malik Willis on their quarterback depth chart. Woodside has thrown for zero touchdowns and three interceptions through the team's first two preseason contests, potentially opening the door for a new QB option.

After spending the 2021 season as a third-string option behind Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, Benkert was released by the Packers earlier this offseason. He's been a free agent ever since.

Benkert worked out with the Texans earlier this month on August 2.